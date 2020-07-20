31 Via Del Cielo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Discover this Exquisite Mediterranean Home in the peaceful neighborhood of Oceanfront Estates. Rare Front Row Bluff Property “where the ocean meets land” with mesmerizing Ocean, Catalina, Santa Barbara Island, Malibu Coast and Sunset Views. Private entrance leads to the landscaped center courtyard, where an exotic loggia with fireplace & Viking BBQ provides endless outdoor entertainment. Once inside are panels of large picture windows & French doors that capture the beautiful views outside. There are 2 view balconies with glass railings on the main floor. The main terrace balcony has a covered porch and an open area with fireplace. The Chef’s Kitchen boasts Viking appliances, 6 burner range, Subzero fridge & double oven. Focal point is a huge granite custom island with breakfast counter and nook. There is also a butler station, an open bar area & walk-in pantry around it. This comfortable home has 4 Bedroom En-Suites – the Master Bedroom Wing has a cozy fireplace and an oversize bathroom with vanity, spa tub & walk in dressing room. 2 other bedroom suites are on the lower level while a 4th bedroom is privately located on the main floor, which can be used as Guest/In-Laws Quarter. Other features include a beautiful circular entryway, huge 2nd family room with wet bar & built-in cabinets and powder room on each floor. 24-hour roaming security in the community. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views, whale watching, pelicans gliding by and the relaxing sound of crashing waves.