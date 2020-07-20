All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
31 Via Del Cielo
Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:15 AM

31 Via Del Cielo

31 via Del Cielo · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

31 via Del Cielo, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Discover this Exquisite Mediterranean Home in the peaceful neighborhood of Oceanfront Estates. Rare Front Row Bluff Property “where the ocean meets land” with mesmerizing Ocean, Catalina, Santa Barbara Island, Malibu Coast and Sunset Views. Private entrance leads to the landscaped center courtyard, where an exotic loggia with fireplace & Viking BBQ provides endless outdoor entertainment. Once inside are panels of large picture windows & French doors that capture the beautiful views outside. There are 2 view balconies with glass railings on the main floor. The main terrace balcony has a covered porch and an open area with fireplace. The Chef’s Kitchen boasts Viking appliances, 6 burner range, Subzero fridge & double oven. Focal point is a huge granite custom island with breakfast counter and nook. There is also a butler station, an open bar area & walk-in pantry around it. This comfortable home has 4 Bedroom En-Suites – the Master Bedroom Wing has a cozy fireplace and an oversize bathroom with vanity, spa tub & walk in dressing room. 2 other bedroom suites are on the lower level while a 4th bedroom is privately located on the main floor, which can be used as Guest/In-Laws Quarter. Other features include a beautiful circular entryway, huge 2nd family room with wet bar & built-in cabinets and powder room on each floor. 24-hour roaming security in the community. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views, whale watching, pelicans gliding by and the relaxing sound of crashing waves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Via Del Cielo have any available units?
31 Via Del Cielo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Via Del Cielo have?
Some of 31 Via Del Cielo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Via Del Cielo currently offering any rent specials?
31 Via Del Cielo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Via Del Cielo pet-friendly?
No, 31 Via Del Cielo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 31 Via Del Cielo offer parking?
Yes, 31 Via Del Cielo offers parking.
Does 31 Via Del Cielo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Via Del Cielo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Via Del Cielo have a pool?
No, 31 Via Del Cielo does not have a pool.
Does 31 Via Del Cielo have accessible units?
No, 31 Via Del Cielo does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Via Del Cielo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Via Del Cielo has units with dishwashers.
