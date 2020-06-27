30612 Via La Cresta

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

LOCATION plus ...desirable La Cresta community that is close to restaurants and shopping in Golden Cove, the Los Verdes Golf Course, fine dining and entertainment at the Terranea Resort. VIEWS...ocean, coastline and Catalina from most of the rooms. This well maintained two story home filled with natural light offers a double door entry that welcomes you to the two story foyer with wood flooring. From the living room with fireplace on you'll you'll find spacious rooms throughout this 5 bedroom, 3 bath . Newer kitchen appliances enhance the roomy kitchen with an adjacent eating area that allows access to the delightful backyard via Milgard sliders. As you continue on the first level you'll find a family room with built-ins and a wet bar...and then a main floor bedroom with sliders leading to the side yard. A 3/4 bathroom with shower is a few steps away. On the second level there is a master suite with a huge customized closet and 3 more bedrooms. One of the secondary bedrooms s huge - it would be perfect for a media or game room. The 3 car garage includes a washer and dryer, storage cabinetry, and a work bench. One section of the garage is an enclosed storage area with a separate exterior door that will be for the owners' use - leaving 2 car spaces plus work areas for the tenant.