30578 Ganado Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This lovely, split level home offers unobstructed views of the ocean and Catalina Island from almost every room. On the main level is the living room and adjoining dining room with glass sliding doors and full ocean views. The kitchen with island, granite countertops, two dishwashers opens onto a large second dining area. On the lower level is the large family room/den (with glass sliding doors and ocean views) two bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room which has direct access to the three-car garage. On the upper level is the bonus room/den (or any type of room one wishes to use it as) two bedrooms, Jack and Jill bathroom, plus the master suite, which consists of a large bedroom, an additional private/ bonus room, and the master bathroom. The home has newer engineered wood flooring and newer windows and glass sliding doors. All bedrooms have blackout blinds. From the back deck and patio enjoy the beautiful, unobstructed ocean views and Catalina Island while soaking in the outdoor inground spa/jacuzzi. Mira Catalina Elementary School is a few minutes walk away. The epitome of tranquility. These notices are the rules of entry per CA regulations: https://tinyurl.com/VistaSIRRulesofEntry