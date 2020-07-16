All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
30578 Ganado Drive
30578 Ganado Drive

Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

30578 Ganado Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3168 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This lovely, split level home offers unobstructed views of the ocean and Catalina Island from almost every room. On the main level is the living room and adjoining dining room with glass sliding doors and full ocean views. The kitchen with island, granite countertops, two dishwashers opens onto a large second dining area. On the lower level is the large family room/den (with glass sliding doors and ocean views) two bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room which has direct access to the three-car garage. On the upper level is the bonus room/den (or any type of room one wishes to use it as) two bedrooms, Jack and Jill bathroom, plus the master suite, which consists of a large bedroom, an additional private/ bonus room, and the master bathroom. The home has newer engineered wood flooring and newer windows and glass sliding doors. All bedrooms have blackout blinds. From the back deck and patio enjoy the beautiful, unobstructed ocean views and Catalina Island while soaking in the outdoor inground spa/jacuzzi. Mira Catalina Elementary School is a few minutes walk away. The epitome of tranquility. These notices are the rules of entry per CA regulations: https://tinyurl.com/VistaSIRRulesofEntry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30578 Ganado Drive have any available units?
30578 Ganado Drive has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 30578 Ganado Drive have?
Some of 30578 Ganado Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30578 Ganado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30578 Ganado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30578 Ganado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30578 Ganado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30578 Ganado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30578 Ganado Drive offers parking.
Does 30578 Ganado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30578 Ganado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30578 Ganado Drive have a pool?
No, 30578 Ganado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30578 Ganado Drive have accessible units?
No, 30578 Ganado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30578 Ganado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30578 Ganado Drive has units with dishwashers.
