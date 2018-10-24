All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated March 18 2020 at 4:20 AM

29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1

29641 South Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

29641 South Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available Soon! Enjoy All This Beautiful Two Bed, Two Bath Condo is Has To Offer, It Is Newley Updated, Clean and Bright Located in the "Quiet Eastview Townhouse" Complex In Rancho Palos Verdes. Kitchen comes with updated stainless steal appliances. Featuring new maple wood cabinets with pull out shelves, accented with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, and a double sink/garbage disposal. Light wood flooring throughout. Bright, spacious open floor plan expands from kitchen, eating area, living room to the large glass patio doors opening to your private balcony that overlooks a beautiful courtyard and resort-style sparkling pool.
Two Spacious Bedrooms with their own private full baths. Laundry unit within the unit, enclosed with two folding doors and storage inside(washer/dryer included). Forced hot air heat and AC. Two side by side parking spots come designated with this unit, located in a private parking garage, elevator located in garage provided access to the upper level of property.
Palos Verdes Unified School District. Only one shared wall. Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping. Parks and schools nearby. Easy access to freeway. HOA includes exterior and grounds maintenance, water, trash, recreation room, and pool. Subject to HOA pet rules (indoor cats, no dogs).

**Available Tentatively 10 Feb, 2020&**

For information on showings and the application process please call Christina or Gabby at (310) 831-0123, or text us at (310) 200-5584.

*Renters Insurance Required Upon Signing Lease. Mandatory for All Renters.

**Cats Allowed(Indoor), No Dogs Per HOA**
**Utilities to Be Paid By Tenant: Electricity**
**HOA Covers Landscaping, Water & Trash**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 have any available units?
29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 have?
Some of 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 offers parking.
Does 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 has a pool.
Does 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1 has units with dishwashers.

