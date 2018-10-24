29641 S. Western Ave #206 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available Soon! Enjoy All This Beautiful Two Bed, Two Bath Condo is Has To Offer, It Is Newley Updated, Clean and Bright Located in the "Quiet Eastview Townhouse" Complex In Rancho Palos Verdes. Kitchen comes with updated stainless steal appliances. Featuring new maple wood cabinets with pull out shelves, accented with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, and a double sink/garbage disposal. Light wood flooring throughout. Bright, spacious open floor plan expands from kitchen, eating area, living room to the large glass patio doors opening to your private balcony that overlooks a beautiful courtyard and resort-style sparkling pool.

Two Spacious Bedrooms with their own private full baths. Laundry unit within the unit, enclosed with two folding doors and storage inside(washer/dryer included). Forced hot air heat and AC. Two side by side parking spots come designated with this unit, located in a private parking garage, elevator located in garage provided access to the upper level of property.

Palos Verdes Unified School District. Only one shared wall. Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping. Parks and schools nearby. Easy access to freeway. HOA includes exterior and grounds maintenance, water, trash, recreation room, and pool. Subject to HOA pet rules (indoor cats, no dogs).



**Available Tentatively 10 Feb, 2020&**



For information on showings and the application process please call Christina or Gabby at (310) 831-0123, or text us at (310) 200-5584.



*Renters Insurance Required Upon Signing Lease. Mandatory for All Renters.



**Cats Allowed(Indoor), No Dogs Per HOA**

**Utilities to Be Paid By Tenant: Electricity**

**HOA Covers Landscaping, Water & Trash**