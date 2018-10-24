Amenities

Address: 29447 Indian Valley Road #A, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275



- Rent: $3,150 Per Month

- Deposit: $3,500

- Credit Score 600 or Better

- Bedrooms: 3

- Bathrooms: 2.5

- Approx 1,895 Sq.Ft.



Features:

- Two Story Townhouse

- Granite Counter-Tops

- Carpet Flooring in Bedrooms and Livingroom

- Tile Flooring in Bathrooms and Kitchen

- Wet Bar

- Fireplace

- Stove/Oven

- Microwave

- Dishwasher

- Ocean/Sunset Views

- Roof Top Patio

- Walk-in Closets

- Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups in Garage

- Includes Attached 2 Car Garage

- Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Gardening

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.