All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 29447 Indian Valley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
29447 Indian Valley Road
Last updated May 6 2020 at 12:23 AM

29447 Indian Valley Road

29447 Indian Valley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

29447 Indian Valley Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 29447 Indian Valley Road #A, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

- Rent: $3,150 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,500
- Credit Score 600 or Better
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Approx 1,895 Sq.Ft.

Features:
- Two Story Townhouse
- Granite Counter-Tops
- Carpet Flooring in Bedrooms and Livingroom
- Tile Flooring in Bathrooms and Kitchen
- Wet Bar
- Fireplace
- Stove/Oven
- Microwave
- Dishwasher
- Ocean/Sunset Views
- Roof Top Patio
- Walk-in Closets
- Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups in Garage
- Includes Attached 2 Car Garage
- Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Gardening
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29447 Indian Valley Road have any available units?
29447 Indian Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 29447 Indian Valley Road have?
Some of 29447 Indian Valley Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29447 Indian Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
29447 Indian Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29447 Indian Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 29447 Indian Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 29447 Indian Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 29447 Indian Valley Road offers parking.
Does 29447 Indian Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29447 Indian Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29447 Indian Valley Road have a pool?
No, 29447 Indian Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 29447 Indian Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 29447 Indian Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 29447 Indian Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29447 Indian Valley Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles