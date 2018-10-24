Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
Address: 29447 Indian Valley Road #A, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
- Rent: $3,150 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,500
- Credit Score 600 or Better
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Approx 1,895 Sq.Ft.
Features:
- Two Story Townhouse
- Granite Counter-Tops
- Carpet Flooring in Bedrooms and Livingroom
- Tile Flooring in Bathrooms and Kitchen
- Wet Bar
- Fireplace
- Stove/Oven
- Microwave
- Dishwasher
- Ocean/Sunset Views
- Roof Top Patio
- Walk-in Closets
- Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups in Garage
- Includes Attached 2 Car Garage
- Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Gardening
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.