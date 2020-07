Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Great split level 4 bedroom home within walking distance of Ridgecrest Intermediate School. The large kitchen has been updated and has huge eating area or den attached. There is a large living/dining room with fireplace, lower level family room and fabulous pool and spa. This home is perfect for entertaining and family enjoyment!