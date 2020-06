Amenities

The VIEW - The VIEW...It is all about this fabulous VIEW!!! In prestine condition, it has wood beamed ceilings, cozy fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen with breakfast bar and large windows for taking the views! Wonderful floor plan for easy living with great sun room for enjoying the summer nights and twinkling lights. This is a fabulous property!