28800 Palos Verdes Drive E

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Rancho Palos Verdes. This gated, and very private home sits on an over 34,000 SF lot and features a long driveway to fit multiple cars and an attached 2 car garage. The formal living room features hardwood floors, a fireplace and doors leading out to the balcony with breathtaking views! The family room also has a fireplace and double doors leading out to the back yard. The family room, the master bed and bathroom are located on the lower level of the home. The main floor features the living room, a spacious kitchen with tile countertops and a dining area, as well as the two additional bedrooms and baths. The back yard and the large balcony spaces have plenty of room for entertaining. Located in the award wining Palos Verdes Peninsula school district.