Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

28800 Palos Verdes Drive E

28800 Palos Verdes Drive East · (310) 480-8389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28800 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Rancho Palos Verdes. This gated, and very private home sits on an over 34,000 SF lot and features a long driveway to fit multiple cars and an attached 2 car garage. The formal living room features hardwood floors, a fireplace and doors leading out to the balcony with breathtaking views! The family room also has a fireplace and double doors leading out to the back yard. The family room, the master bed and bathroom are located on the lower level of the home. The main floor features the living room, a spacious kitchen with tile countertops and a dining area, as well as the two additional bedrooms and baths. The back yard and the large balcony spaces have plenty of room for entertaining. Located in the award wining Palos Verdes Peninsula school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E have any available units?
28800 Palos Verdes Drive E has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E have?
Some of 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
28800 Palos Verdes Drive E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E does offer parking.
Does 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E have a pool?
No, 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E have accessible units?
No, 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E have units with dishwashers?
No, 28800 Palos Verdes Drive E does not have units with dishwashers.
