28727 King Arthur Court

This 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms charm, newly remolded home located in great Palos Verdes school District. Walking distance to a bilingual preschool (English/Chinese), 1.8 miles to Peninsula High School, 1.2 miles to Ridgecrest Middle School and 2.2 miles to Montemalaga Elementary School. Tastefully upgraded gourmet kitchen has beautiful maple cabinets, granite counter top, glass mosaic back splash, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting throughout the main floor ceiling. 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 master bedroom upstairs with wall to wall carpet, bright and airy. Large living room with cozy fireplace, formal dinning room, kitchen, family room and another large master bedroom on the main floor. newly installed energy saving windows, 2 car attached garage...and much more. Beautiful neighborhood close to school, restaurant, parks and shopping center. Palos Verdes is truly one of the best places in the world to raise a family. This wonderful home is ready for occupancy. (Renter and Renter's agent are responsible to verify all information).