Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
28727 King Arthur Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28727 King Arthur Court

28727 King Arthur Court · No Longer Available
Location

28727 King Arthur Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
This 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms charm, newly remolded home located in great Palos Verdes school District. Walking distance to a bilingual preschool (English/Chinese), 1.8 miles to Peninsula High School, 1.2 miles to Ridgecrest Middle School and 2.2 miles to Montemalaga Elementary School. Tastefully upgraded gourmet kitchen has beautiful maple cabinets, granite counter top, glass mosaic back splash, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting throughout the main floor ceiling. 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 master bedroom upstairs with wall to wall carpet, bright and airy. Large living room with cozy fireplace, formal dinning room, kitchen, family room and another large master bedroom on the main floor. newly installed energy saving windows, 2 car attached garage...and much more. Beautiful neighborhood close to school, restaurant, parks and shopping center. Palos Verdes is truly one of the best places in the world to raise a family. This wonderful home is ready for occupancy. (Renter and Renter's agent are responsible to verify all information).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28727 King Arthur Court have any available units?
28727 King Arthur Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28727 King Arthur Court have?
Some of 28727 King Arthur Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28727 King Arthur Court currently offering any rent specials?
28727 King Arthur Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28727 King Arthur Court pet-friendly?
No, 28727 King Arthur Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28727 King Arthur Court offer parking?
Yes, 28727 King Arthur Court offers parking.
Does 28727 King Arthur Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28727 King Arthur Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28727 King Arthur Court have a pool?
No, 28727 King Arthur Court does not have a pool.
Does 28727 King Arthur Court have accessible units?
No, 28727 King Arthur Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28727 King Arthur Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 28727 King Arthur Court does not have units with dishwashers.
