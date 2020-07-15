All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
28623 Hazelridge Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 3:49 AM

28623 Hazelridge Drive

28623 Hazelridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28623 Hazelridge Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This Beautiful Spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom home is located on the rolling hills of Rancho Palos Verdes. It all starts with the welcoming curb appeal. The home consists of 2,300 sq. ft. of open living space that provides a unique spaciousness. Additional features include: remodeled kitchen with garden window and breakfast bar, stove top with built-in fan, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. The open fireplace can be viewed from the large living room and formal dining area, new dual pane windows throughout, recessed lighting, new interior paint, large backyard with private patio area, perfect for those BBQ's with family and friends, carpet throughout, professionally landscaped front and back yards with auto sprinklers, ample storage space in the garage. Close to prestigious Palos Verdes award winning schools, shopping, and fabulous restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28623 Hazelridge Drive have any available units?
28623 Hazelridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28623 Hazelridge Drive have?
Some of 28623 Hazelridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28623 Hazelridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28623 Hazelridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28623 Hazelridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28623 Hazelridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28623 Hazelridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28623 Hazelridge Drive offers parking.
Does 28623 Hazelridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28623 Hazelridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28623 Hazelridge Drive have a pool?
No, 28623 Hazelridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28623 Hazelridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 28623 Hazelridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28623 Hazelridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28623 Hazelridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
