28623 Hazelridge Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This Beautiful Spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom home is located on the rolling hills of Rancho Palos Verdes. It all starts with the welcoming curb appeal. The home consists of 2,300 sq. ft. of open living space that provides a unique spaciousness. Additional features include: remodeled kitchen with garden window and breakfast bar, stove top with built-in fan, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. The open fireplace can be viewed from the large living room and formal dining area, new dual pane windows throughout, recessed lighting, new interior paint, large backyard with private patio area, perfect for those BBQ's with family and friends, carpet throughout, professionally landscaped front and back yards with auto sprinklers, ample storage space in the garage. Close to prestigious Palos Verdes award winning schools, shopping, and fabulous restaurants.