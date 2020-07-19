All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
28615 Vista Madera

28615 Vista Madera · No Longer Available
Location

28615 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Beautiful end unit town house in the most desirable complex " Courtyards" . Light and bright with Cathedral ceiling , all windows and a slider are opens to the large private patio and great for entertaining outdoor BBQ. Living room with fireplace, cozy dining area and sunny breakfast area. Huge master suit with sitting area is located privately, 2 other bedrooms are located 2nd level. Attached 2 car garage with wash and dryer hookup. Close to shopping, easy access to freeway. Award Winning Palos Verdes School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28615 Vista Madera have any available units?
28615 Vista Madera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28615 Vista Madera have?
Some of 28615 Vista Madera's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28615 Vista Madera currently offering any rent specials?
28615 Vista Madera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28615 Vista Madera pet-friendly?
No, 28615 Vista Madera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28615 Vista Madera offer parking?
Yes, 28615 Vista Madera offers parking.
Does 28615 Vista Madera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28615 Vista Madera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28615 Vista Madera have a pool?
No, 28615 Vista Madera does not have a pool.
Does 28615 Vista Madera have accessible units?
No, 28615 Vista Madera does not have accessible units.
Does 28615 Vista Madera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28615 Vista Madera has units with dishwashers.
