28615 Vista Madera

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful end unit town house in the most desirable complex " Courtyards" . Light and bright with Cathedral ceiling , all windows and a slider are opens to the large private patio and great for entertaining outdoor BBQ. Living room with fireplace, cozy dining area and sunny breakfast area. Huge master suit with sitting area is located privately, 2 other bedrooms are located 2nd level. Attached 2 car garage with wash and dryer hookup. Close to shopping, easy access to freeway. Award Winning Palos Verdes School.