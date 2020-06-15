28516 Vista Madera

Amenities

Award Winning Palos Verdes Schools District. Beautiful multi-level townhome in "The Courtyard" complex.Short distance to all shopping, schools, freeways.Unit has been upgraded last 2 years to include laminate flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, appliances ,bathrooms,showers, mini blinds. The master suite is on a separate floor from the other 2 bedrooms. Beautiful enclosed private garden patio off living room.Community amenities include solar heated pool , spa,BBQ area and basketball court. 2 car parking garage.Do not miss this beautiful unit.