Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

28516 Vista Madera

28516 Vista Madera · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28516 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Award Winning Palos Verdes Schools District. Beautiful multi-level townhome in "The Courtyard" complex.Short distance to all shopping, schools, freeways.Unit has been upgraded last 2 years to include laminate flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, appliances ,bathrooms,showers, mini blinds. The master suite is on a separate floor from the other 2 bedrooms. Beautiful enclosed private garden patio off living room.Community amenities include solar heated pool , spa,BBQ area and basketball court. 2 car parking garage.Do not miss this beautiful unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28516 Vista Madera have any available units?
28516 Vista Madera has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28516 Vista Madera have?
Some of 28516 Vista Madera's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28516 Vista Madera currently offering any rent specials?
28516 Vista Madera isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28516 Vista Madera pet-friendly?
No, 28516 Vista Madera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28516 Vista Madera offer parking?
Yes, 28516 Vista Madera does offer parking.
Does 28516 Vista Madera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28516 Vista Madera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28516 Vista Madera have a pool?
Yes, 28516 Vista Madera has a pool.
Does 28516 Vista Madera have accessible units?
No, 28516 Vista Madera does not have accessible units.
Does 28516 Vista Madera have units with dishwashers?
No, 28516 Vista Madera does not have units with dishwashers.
