Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:47 AM

28514 Quailhill Drive

28514 Quailhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28514 Quailhill Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
Must see this bright and beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home. It offers many great features, such as spacious private master bedroom, open and airy family room with vaulted ceiling, living room with a cozy fireplace. Enjoy cooking in the open kitchen, featuring granite counter tops and, stainless steel appliances. Other features include, smooth ceilings, wood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, automatic sprinkler system and lights which are connected to the internet, wired for alarm system, 3 car garage and much more . This quiet neighborhood is centrally located, walking distance to schools, parks and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28514 Quailhill Drive have any available units?
28514 Quailhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28514 Quailhill Drive have?
Some of 28514 Quailhill Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28514 Quailhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28514 Quailhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28514 Quailhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28514 Quailhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28514 Quailhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28514 Quailhill Drive offers parking.
Does 28514 Quailhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28514 Quailhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28514 Quailhill Drive have a pool?
No, 28514 Quailhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28514 Quailhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 28514 Quailhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28514 Quailhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28514 Quailhill Drive has units with dishwashers.

