28514 Quailhill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage internet access

Must see this bright and beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home. It offers many great features, such as spacious private master bedroom, open and airy family room with vaulted ceiling, living room with a cozy fireplace. Enjoy cooking in the open kitchen, featuring granite counter tops and, stainless steel appliances. Other features include, smooth ceilings, wood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, automatic sprinkler system and lights which are connected to the internet, wired for alarm system, 3 car garage and much more . This quiet neighborhood is centrally located, walking distance to schools, parks and shopping centers.