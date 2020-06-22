28318 Trailriders Dr

Amenities

Completely remodeled home located in the Los Verdes area. This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom is remodeled with brand new wood

flooring all through, with a new kitchen and new bathrooms. There are three bedrooms upstairs with one Jack & Jill, and two

bedrooms one bath downstairs. The kitchen area opens to the dining room and includes beautiful French doors that lead to the

huge rear yard which is private and great for entertainment. It is situated in the Vista Grande Elementary School neighborhood,

near Hess Park, the Peninsula Shopping Center and Promenade Turn Key condition. Must see!