Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
28318 Trailriders Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28318 Trailriders Dr

28318 Trailriders Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28318 Trailriders Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Completely remodeled home located in the Los Verdes area. This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom is remodeled with brand new wood
flooring all through, with a new kitchen and new bathrooms. There are three bedrooms upstairs with one Jack & Jill, and two
bedrooms one bath downstairs. The kitchen area opens to the dining room and includes beautiful French doors that lead to the
huge rear yard which is private and great for entertainment. It is situated in the Vista Grande Elementary School neighborhood,
near Hess Park, the Peninsula Shopping Center and Promenade Turn Key condition. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28318 Trailriders Dr have any available units?
28318 Trailriders Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 28318 Trailriders Dr currently offering any rent specials?
28318 Trailriders Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28318 Trailriders Dr pet-friendly?
No, 28318 Trailriders Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28318 Trailriders Dr offer parking?
No, 28318 Trailriders Dr does not offer parking.
Does 28318 Trailriders Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28318 Trailriders Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28318 Trailriders Dr have a pool?
No, 28318 Trailriders Dr does not have a pool.
Does 28318 Trailriders Dr have accessible units?
No, 28318 Trailriders Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 28318 Trailriders Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 28318 Trailriders Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28318 Trailriders Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 28318 Trailriders Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
