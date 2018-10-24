All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:23 AM

28223 Ridgepoint Court

28223 Ridgepoint Court · (310) 293-0782
Location

28223 Ridgepoint Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This bright and beautiful multi-story 3-bedroom townhouse is located in the gated and quiet Mira Verde community. Enter through the front door foyer, a coat closet on the left, high-ceiling living room with fireplace to the right. Natural lighting from numerous large windows and sliding glass doors brightens the whole house. The spacious kitchen is big enough for a sitting breakfast area with easy access to the formal dinning room. The enclosed tiled balcony provides extra space for a study/office. (The square footage of this enclosed balcony is not included in the 1950 sf that the County record showed presently.) There is a bedroom and a bath on the entry floor. Newer engineered wood flooring in living and dinning rooms and on stair steps. Newer carpet and tiled flooring for the master and 2nd bedroom upstairs. Flexible and functional floor plan. The community pool, basket court, activity center are within walking distance to this home. The community is centrally located in Racho Palos Verdes with easy access to schools, parks, restaurants, shopping and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28223 Ridgepoint Court have any available units?
28223 Ridgepoint Court has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28223 Ridgepoint Court have?
Some of 28223 Ridgepoint Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28223 Ridgepoint Court currently offering any rent specials?
28223 Ridgepoint Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28223 Ridgepoint Court pet-friendly?
No, 28223 Ridgepoint Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28223 Ridgepoint Court offer parking?
Yes, 28223 Ridgepoint Court does offer parking.
Does 28223 Ridgepoint Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28223 Ridgepoint Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28223 Ridgepoint Court have a pool?
Yes, 28223 Ridgepoint Court has a pool.
Does 28223 Ridgepoint Court have accessible units?
No, 28223 Ridgepoint Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28223 Ridgepoint Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28223 Ridgepoint Court has units with dishwashers.
