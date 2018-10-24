28223 Ridgepoint Court

Amenities

This bright and beautiful multi-story 3-bedroom townhouse is located in the gated and quiet Mira Verde community. Enter through the front door foyer, a coat closet on the left, high-ceiling living room with fireplace to the right. Natural lighting from numerous large windows and sliding glass doors brightens the whole house. The spacious kitchen is big enough for a sitting breakfast area with easy access to the formal dinning room. The enclosed tiled balcony provides extra space for a study/office. (The square footage of this enclosed balcony is not included in the 1950 sf that the County record showed presently.) There is a bedroom and a bath on the entry floor. Newer engineered wood flooring in living and dinning rooms and on stair steps. Newer carpet and tiled flooring for the master and 2nd bedroom upstairs. Flexible and functional floor plan. The community pool, basket court, activity center are within walking distance to this home. The community is centrally located in Racho Palos Verdes with easy access to schools, parks, restaurants, shopping and public transportation.