Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
28194 S Ridgecove Court
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:54 AM

28194 S Ridgecove Court

28194 Ridgecove Ct S · No Longer Available
Location

28194 Ridgecove Ct S, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located in South Ridgecove--inside the Private, Gated Ridgegate Community.

Extensively remodeled with all new flooring, all new stainless steel appliances (gas cooking) new bath vanities and plumbing fixtures.
Spacious, with 1st level bedroom plus 3 additional bedrooms on the second level. Master bedroom suite has walk-in closet and balcony overlooking the pool and Ocean/City Views Private patio with direct access to two car garage.

Community offers pool, tennis court, sport court and gated with roaming security.
Close to schools, shops and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28194 S Ridgecove Court have any available units?
28194 S Ridgecove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28194 S Ridgecove Court have?
Some of 28194 S Ridgecove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28194 S Ridgecove Court currently offering any rent specials?
28194 S Ridgecove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28194 S Ridgecove Court pet-friendly?
No, 28194 S Ridgecove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28194 S Ridgecove Court offer parking?
Yes, 28194 S Ridgecove Court offers parking.
Does 28194 S Ridgecove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28194 S Ridgecove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28194 S Ridgecove Court have a pool?
Yes, 28194 S Ridgecove Court has a pool.
Does 28194 S Ridgecove Court have accessible units?
No, 28194 S Ridgecove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28194 S Ridgecove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28194 S Ridgecove Court has units with dishwashers.

