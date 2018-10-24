28194 S Ridgecove Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located in South Ridgecove--inside the Private, Gated Ridgegate Community.



Extensively remodeled with all new flooring, all new stainless steel appliances (gas cooking) new bath vanities and plumbing fixtures.

Spacious, with 1st level bedroom plus 3 additional bedrooms on the second level. Master bedroom suite has walk-in closet and balcony overlooking the pool and Ocean/City Views Private patio with direct access to two car garage.



Community offers pool, tennis court, sport court and gated with roaming security.

Close to schools, shops and public transportation.