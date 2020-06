Amenities

Great Location! This very private 3 bedroom plus den is located in the desirable Ridgegate complex. Unit is located at the end of the cul-de-sac near the pool and spa and extra parking spaces. Unit has new vinyl flooring downstairs and new paint throughout. Private yard/patio area and a 2 car garage with storage. Washer and dryer hookups in the garage. Gated community with security guards, swimming pool, and tennis court. Great proximity to schools and shopping. This unit isn't one to be missed. No pets or smoking please.