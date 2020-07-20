All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 28116 Ridgefern Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
28116 Ridgefern Court
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

28116 Ridgefern Court

28116 Ridgefern Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

28116 Ridgefern Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful unit has been extensively remodeled throughout to enjoy. Ready to move in! Immaculate/Perfect condition! Largest model(Wayfarer)/2,219 square, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and downstairs bonus room as a private office. The expansive/gorgeous entry leads you to laminated wood flooring of family room & dinning room. Secluded living room adjacent to patio give you a feeling of relaxing. Master bed room with ocean view, upgraded spa tub,and huge walk-in closet. 2 car garage/direct access to unit. Amenities included in HOA fee: pool, tennis court and basketball court. Close to shopping and public transportation. Absolutely No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28116 Ridgefern Court have any available units?
28116 Ridgefern Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28116 Ridgefern Court have?
Some of 28116 Ridgefern Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28116 Ridgefern Court currently offering any rent specials?
28116 Ridgefern Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28116 Ridgefern Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 28116 Ridgefern Court is pet friendly.
Does 28116 Ridgefern Court offer parking?
Yes, 28116 Ridgefern Court offers parking.
Does 28116 Ridgefern Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28116 Ridgefern Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28116 Ridgefern Court have a pool?
Yes, 28116 Ridgefern Court has a pool.
Does 28116 Ridgefern Court have accessible units?
No, 28116 Ridgefern Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28116 Ridgefern Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 28116 Ridgefern Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles