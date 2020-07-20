28116 Ridgefern Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

This beautiful unit has been extensively remodeled throughout to enjoy. Ready to move in! Immaculate/Perfect condition! Largest model(Wayfarer)/2,219 square, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and downstairs bonus room as a private office. The expansive/gorgeous entry leads you to laminated wood flooring of family room & dinning room. Secluded living room adjacent to patio give you a feeling of relaxing. Master bed room with ocean view, upgraded spa tub,and huge walk-in closet. 2 car garage/direct access to unit. Amenities included in HOA fee: pool, tennis court and basketball court. Close to shopping and public transportation. Absolutely No Pets!