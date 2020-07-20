28116 Ridgefern Court

Amenities
This beautiful unit has been extensively remodeled throughout to enjoy. Ready to move in! Immaculate/Perfect condition! Largest model(Wayfarer)/2,219 square, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and downstairs bonus room as a private office. The expansive/gorgeous entry leads you to laminated wood flooring of family room & dinning room. Secluded living room adjacent to patio give you a feeling of relaxing. Master bed room with ocean view, upgraded spa tub,and huge walk-in closet. 2 car garage/direct access to unit. Amenities included in HOA fee: pool, tennis court and basketball court. Close to shopping and public transportation. Absolutely No Pets!