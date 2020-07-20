All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 28112 Ridgepoint Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
28112 Ridgepoint Court
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

28112 Ridgepoint Court

28112 Ridgepoint Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

28112 Ridgepoint Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to the gated, 24 hour security Mira Verde townhome complex on top of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Enjoy the cool ocean breeze from your private patio overlooking a lush greenbelt. You can also enjoy an ocean view from the living area, kitchen and the master bedroom. This spacious unit has an open, contemporary floorplan, a large kitchen with breakfast nook, living room with fireplace, wetbar, a huge master suite with high ceilings, a double sink dressing area, separate bathtub and stall shower, walk in closet and a balcony where you can enjoy the ocean views. On the lower level is a large bonus room with hookup for washer & dryer, plus direct access to the two car garage.Many upgrades include newer carpet (2 years old), new airconditioning system and heating, and newer appliances. The complex offers swimming pool, tennis court, hot tub, basketball court, club house, etc. The common grounds are nicely landscaped with lots of flowers and green lawns. Please no smokers or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28112 Ridgepoint Court have any available units?
28112 Ridgepoint Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28112 Ridgepoint Court have?
Some of 28112 Ridgepoint Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28112 Ridgepoint Court currently offering any rent specials?
28112 Ridgepoint Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28112 Ridgepoint Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 28112 Ridgepoint Court is pet friendly.
Does 28112 Ridgepoint Court offer parking?
Yes, 28112 Ridgepoint Court offers parking.
Does 28112 Ridgepoint Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28112 Ridgepoint Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28112 Ridgepoint Court have a pool?
Yes, 28112 Ridgepoint Court has a pool.
Does 28112 Ridgepoint Court have accessible units?
No, 28112 Ridgepoint Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28112 Ridgepoint Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28112 Ridgepoint Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles