28112 Ridgepoint Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to the gated, 24 hour security Mira Verde townhome complex on top of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Enjoy the cool ocean breeze from your private patio overlooking a lush greenbelt. You can also enjoy an ocean view from the living area, kitchen and the master bedroom. This spacious unit has an open, contemporary floorplan, a large kitchen with breakfast nook, living room with fireplace, wetbar, a huge master suite with high ceilings, a double sink dressing area, separate bathtub and stall shower, walk in closet and a balcony where you can enjoy the ocean views. On the lower level is a large bonus room with hookup for washer & dryer, plus direct access to the two car garage.Many upgrades include newer carpet (2 years old), new airconditioning system and heating, and newer appliances. The complex offers swimming pool, tennis court, hot tub, basketball court, club house, etc. The common grounds are nicely landscaped with lots of flowers and green lawns. Please no smokers or pets.