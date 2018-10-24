28100 Ridgefern Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Magnificent 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Mira Verde Townhome is a Corner End Unit, serene and private, with a park-like setting. Vaulted ceilings greet you as you enter this open, airy home, with interconnected, multi-level entertaining areas. The main level has a Living Room with Gas Fireplace and Built-in Bookcases, which opens to a Private Patio, also a Guest Bedroom and Full Bath. Downstairs is a Bonus Room (which could be used as an Office, Workout Room, or Den), a 2nd Guest Bedroom and 2 Car Garage with Laundry and large under the house store room. The top level has a cozy Family Room, formal Dining Room with Balcony, Kitchen with freshly painted Cabinets, Granite Counters and Stone Backsplash. Also on this level is a luxurious Master Suite with large mirrored closets plus walk-in closet. The Master bath has a separate sink and make-up area and private Toilet and large Shower. You’ll appreciate this desirable guard-gated complex with many amenities, including Pool, Jacuzzi, Tennis, Basketball, BBQs, Showers and wonderfully equipped Rec Room with full Kitchen for you to entertain your family and friends! It is ideally located walking distance to the Peninsula Center and Award-winning Palos Verdes Schools. Nearby is the Terranea Resort and Ocean-View Golf Courses. This very lovely home is well priced and just waiting for you to enjoy!