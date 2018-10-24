All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
28100 Ridgefern Court

28100 Ridgefern Court
Location

28100 Ridgefern Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Magnificent 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Mira Verde Townhome is a Corner End Unit, serene and private, with a park-like setting. Vaulted ceilings greet you as you enter this open, airy home, with interconnected, multi-level entertaining areas. The main level has a Living Room with Gas Fireplace and Built-in Bookcases, which opens to a Private Patio, also a Guest Bedroom and Full Bath. Downstairs is a Bonus Room (which could be used as an Office, Workout Room, or Den), a 2nd Guest Bedroom and 2 Car Garage with Laundry and large under the house store room. The top level has a cozy Family Room, formal Dining Room with Balcony, Kitchen with freshly painted Cabinets, Granite Counters and Stone Backsplash. Also on this level is a luxurious Master Suite with large mirrored closets plus walk-in closet. The Master bath has a separate sink and make-up area and private Toilet and large Shower. You’ll appreciate this desirable guard-gated complex with many amenities, including Pool, Jacuzzi, Tennis, Basketball, BBQs, Showers and wonderfully equipped Rec Room with full Kitchen for you to entertain your family and friends! It is ideally located walking distance to the Peninsula Center and Award-winning Palos Verdes Schools. Nearby is the Terranea Resort and Ocean-View Golf Courses. This very lovely home is well priced and just waiting for you to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28100 Ridgefern Court have any available units?
28100 Ridgefern Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28100 Ridgefern Court have?
Some of 28100 Ridgefern Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28100 Ridgefern Court currently offering any rent specials?
28100 Ridgefern Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28100 Ridgefern Court pet-friendly?
No, 28100 Ridgefern Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28100 Ridgefern Court offer parking?
Yes, 28100 Ridgefern Court offers parking.
Does 28100 Ridgefern Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28100 Ridgefern Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28100 Ridgefern Court have a pool?
Yes, 28100 Ridgefern Court has a pool.
Does 28100 Ridgefern Court have accessible units?
No, 28100 Ridgefern Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28100 Ridgefern Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28100 Ridgefern Court has units with dishwashers.
