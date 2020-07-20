All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 27655 Avenida Del Mesa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
27655 Avenida Del Mesa
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

27655 Avenida Del Mesa

27655 Avenida Del Mesa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

27655 Avenida Del Mesa, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
An attractive family home in Rancho Palos Verdes. Three bedrooms upstairs with a generous sized master bedroom and adjoining bathroom. A downstairs bedroom and bath is perfect for guests. The good sized living room includes a fireplace with lovely dining room area. A large fenced backyard with patio cover is perfect for family activities. Award winning Rancho Palos Verdes School District. Desirable location close to shopping and the 110 Freeway. Home includes refrigerator, automatic sprinklers and owner paid gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27655 Avenida Del Mesa have any available units?
27655 Avenida Del Mesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 27655 Avenida Del Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
27655 Avenida Del Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27655 Avenida Del Mesa pet-friendly?
No, 27655 Avenida Del Mesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 27655 Avenida Del Mesa offer parking?
No, 27655 Avenida Del Mesa does not offer parking.
Does 27655 Avenida Del Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27655 Avenida Del Mesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27655 Avenida Del Mesa have a pool?
No, 27655 Avenida Del Mesa does not have a pool.
Does 27655 Avenida Del Mesa have accessible units?
No, 27655 Avenida Del Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does 27655 Avenida Del Mesa have units with dishwashers?
No, 27655 Avenida Del Mesa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27655 Avenida Del Mesa have units with air conditioning?
No, 27655 Avenida Del Mesa does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles