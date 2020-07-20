27655 Avenida Del Mesa

Amenities

An attractive family home in Rancho Palos Verdes. Three bedrooms upstairs with a generous sized master bedroom and adjoining bathroom. A downstairs bedroom and bath is perfect for guests. The good sized living room includes a fireplace with lovely dining room area. A large fenced backyard with patio cover is perfect for family activities. Award winning Rancho Palos Verdes School District. Desirable location close to shopping and the 110 Freeway. Home includes refrigerator, automatic sprinklers and owner paid gardener.