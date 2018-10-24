All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
27408 Larchbluff Drive
27408 Larchbluff Drive

27408 Larchbluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27408 Larchbluff Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
pool
This extensively remodeled four bedrooms and two baths single story family home comes with an extraordinary panoramic city views from Santa Monica to Long Beach. Entering from an open courtyard into a large living room with fireplace and wall to wall windows to enjoy the spectacular views. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and center island is adjoining to the family room that comes with another cozy fireplace . All 4 bedrooms are in really good size. The master bedroom comes with study area and a huge walk in closet. The spacious back yard features a swimming pool and outdoor fire pit with over 20 fruits trees. Walk to Elementary school. Lease price includes gardening and pool services. House is furnished and is negotiable for rental.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27408 Larchbluff Drive have any available units?
27408 Larchbluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 27408 Larchbluff Drive have?
Some of 27408 Larchbluff Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27408 Larchbluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27408 Larchbluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27408 Larchbluff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 27408 Larchbluff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 27408 Larchbluff Drive offer parking?
No, 27408 Larchbluff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 27408 Larchbluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27408 Larchbluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27408 Larchbluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27408 Larchbluff Drive has a pool.
Does 27408 Larchbluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 27408 Larchbluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27408 Larchbluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27408 Larchbluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

