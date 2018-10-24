This extensively remodeled four bedrooms and two baths single story family home comes with an extraordinary panoramic city views from Santa Monica to Long Beach. Entering from an open courtyard into a large living room with fireplace and wall to wall windows to enjoy the spectacular views. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and center island is adjoining to the family room that comes with another cozy fireplace . All 4 bedrooms are in really good size. The master bedroom comes with study area and a huge walk in closet. The spacious back yard features a swimming pool and outdoor fire pit with over 20 fruits trees. Walk to Elementary school. Lease price includes gardening and pool services. House is furnished and is negotiable for rental. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27408 Larchbluff Drive have any available units?
27408 Larchbluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.