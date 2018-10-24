27408 Larchbluff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard fire pit pool

This extensively remodeled four bedrooms and two baths single story family home comes with an extraordinary panoramic city views from Santa Monica to Long Beach. Entering from an open courtyard into a large living room with fireplace and wall to wall windows to enjoy the spectacular views. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and center island is adjoining to the family room that comes with another cozy fireplace . All 4 bedrooms are in really good size. The master bedroom comes with study area and a huge walk in closet. The spacious back yard features a swimming pool and outdoor fire pit with over 20 fruits trees. Walk to Elementary school. Lease price includes gardening and pool services. House is furnished and is negotiable for rental.

