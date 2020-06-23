All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
27037 Woodbrook Road

27037 Woodbrook Road
Location

27037 Woodbrook Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this Newly Remodeled beautiful home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Rancho Palos Verdes. It is in the Prime location with shops, groceries, restaurants as well as the award-winning Peninsula High all within walking distance. Golf courses, parks and award winning PV schools are within a few minutes drive.
The house features a Modern style with the open-floor plan and lots of windows for a bright and airy feel and breathtaking city view. It is extensively remodeled with almost everything new. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a huge sun room overseeing LA downtown. Walking from the front door you will see the spacious living room featuring an elegant fireplace. The master suite is on the right side of the house and separates from the other bedrooms (all on the left side of the house) allowing for tranquil separation from the rest of the rooms. The backyard features a large side patio for outdoor enjoyment. The over-sized parkway allows RV parking or multiple cars.
The house has everything you need. Do Not miss this opportunity to live your dream life in this beautiful comfortable home!
(Please note the listing agent has interests in the property.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27037 Woodbrook Road have any available units?
27037 Woodbrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 27037 Woodbrook Road have?
Some of 27037 Woodbrook Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27037 Woodbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
27037 Woodbrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27037 Woodbrook Road pet-friendly?
No, 27037 Woodbrook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 27037 Woodbrook Road offer parking?
Yes, 27037 Woodbrook Road offers parking.
Does 27037 Woodbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27037 Woodbrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27037 Woodbrook Road have a pool?
No, 27037 Woodbrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 27037 Woodbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 27037 Woodbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27037 Woodbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27037 Woodbrook Road has units with dishwashers.
