27037 Woodbrook Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Welcome to this Newly Remodeled beautiful home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Rancho Palos Verdes. It is in the Prime location with shops, groceries, restaurants as well as the award-winning Peninsula High all within walking distance. Golf courses, parks and award winning PV schools are within a few minutes drive.

The house features a Modern style with the open-floor plan and lots of windows for a bright and airy feel and breathtaking city view. It is extensively remodeled with almost everything new. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a huge sun room overseeing LA downtown. Walking from the front door you will see the spacious living room featuring an elegant fireplace. The master suite is on the right side of the house and separates from the other bedrooms (all on the left side of the house) allowing for tranquil separation from the rest of the rooms. The backyard features a large side patio for outdoor enjoyment. The over-sized parkway allows RV parking or multiple cars.

The house has everything you need. Do Not miss this opportunity to live your dream life in this beautiful comfortable home!

(Please note the listing agent has interests in the property.)