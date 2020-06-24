26722 Fond Du Lac Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Fabulous city lights, Downtown LA and Harbor views from this single level family home at the heart of the Peninsula. Move in condition with new flooring and fresh paint. Featuring 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms and approximately 2,057 SF of living space. Bright and open floor-plan with kitchen that opens to dining area and living room. Features include beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, remodeled bathrooms, fireplace in living room and much more. Sliding doors that open to a gleaming pool and patio area that overlook fabulous views. Great location with close proximity to Peninsula Center shopping, restaurants and distinguished Palos Verdes schools.