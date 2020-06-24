All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 26722 Fond Du Lac Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
26722 Fond Du Lac Road
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

26722 Fond Du Lac Road

26722 Fond Du Lac Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

26722 Fond Du Lac Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous city lights, Downtown LA and Harbor views from this single level family home at the heart of the Peninsula. Move in condition with new flooring and fresh paint. Featuring 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms and approximately 2,057 SF of living space. Bright and open floor-plan with kitchen that opens to dining area and living room. Features include beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, remodeled bathrooms, fireplace in living room and much more. Sliding doors that open to a gleaming pool and patio area that overlook fabulous views. Great location with close proximity to Peninsula Center shopping, restaurants and distinguished Palos Verdes schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26722 Fond Du Lac Road have any available units?
26722 Fond Du Lac Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 26722 Fond Du Lac Road have?
Some of 26722 Fond Du Lac Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26722 Fond Du Lac Road currently offering any rent specials?
26722 Fond Du Lac Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26722 Fond Du Lac Road pet-friendly?
No, 26722 Fond Du Lac Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 26722 Fond Du Lac Road offer parking?
No, 26722 Fond Du Lac Road does not offer parking.
Does 26722 Fond Du Lac Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26722 Fond Du Lac Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26722 Fond Du Lac Road have a pool?
Yes, 26722 Fond Du Lac Road has a pool.
Does 26722 Fond Du Lac Road have accessible units?
No, 26722 Fond Du Lac Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26722 Fond Du Lac Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26722 Fond Du Lac Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles