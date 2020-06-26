26612 Shadow Wood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rancho Palos Verdes - 3 bd Gorgeously Remodeled Home - Stunning! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home in the City of Rancho Palos Verdes. The home is approximately 2000 square feet with beautiful tile flooring throughout, a gorgeously remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel stove, refrigerator, wok, dishwasher, and kitchen island. The bathroom has gorgeous tile shower walls and granite vanity countertops. The home also comes with a beautiful fireplace, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, laundry hookups, a sunroom, central air, a large backyard, and a 2 car garage. The refrigerator is provided in "as is" condition. The owner pays for the gardening services. The owner will allow 1 small pet. This home is located in a desired area in Rancho Palos Verdes and with close proximity to nearby shopping centers. Hurry this home won't last long!



