All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 26612 Shadow Wood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
26612 Shadow Wood Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

26612 Shadow Wood Drive

26612 Shadow Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

26612 Shadow Wood Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rancho Palos Verdes - 3 bd Gorgeously Remodeled Home - Stunning! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home in the City of Rancho Palos Verdes. The home is approximately 2000 square feet with beautiful tile flooring throughout, a gorgeously remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel stove, refrigerator, wok, dishwasher, and kitchen island. The bathroom has gorgeous tile shower walls and granite vanity countertops. The home also comes with a beautiful fireplace, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, laundry hookups, a sunroom, central air, a large backyard, and a 2 car garage. The refrigerator is provided in "as is" condition. The owner pays for the gardening services. The owner will allow 1 small pet. This home is located in a desired area in Rancho Palos Verdes and with close proximity to nearby shopping centers. Hurry this home won't last long!

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

(RLNE4118850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26612 Shadow Wood Drive have any available units?
26612 Shadow Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 26612 Shadow Wood Drive have?
Some of 26612 Shadow Wood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26612 Shadow Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26612 Shadow Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26612 Shadow Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 26612 Shadow Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 26612 Shadow Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26612 Shadow Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 26612 Shadow Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26612 Shadow Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26612 Shadow Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 26612 Shadow Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26612 Shadow Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 26612 Shadow Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26612 Shadow Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26612 Shadow Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles