26515 Mazur Drive

Location

26515 Mazur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Great affordable lease in Rancho Palos Verdes near the end of a cul-de-sac, with an unobstructed view of the Queen's Necklace and the South Bay. 3 bedroom 2 bath with a large dining and formal sitting room and fireplace. Also an oversized, spacious family room with wrap-around windows offering a stunning view for your morning coffees and evening sunsets. Quiet street, central to award-winning PV Peninsula High School and Silver Spur Elementary, and shopping centers. Attached two car garage. A/C, heat, double-pane windows, original refinished hardwood floors, interior freshly painted, and cleaned. Appliances included, owner pays for gardener. Tenant pays water, trash, utilities. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

