26515 Mazur Drive

Great affordable lease in Rancho Palos Verdes near the end of a cul-de-sac, with an unobstructed view of the Queen's Necklace and the South Bay. 3 bedroom 2 bath with a large dining and formal sitting room and fireplace. Also an oversized, spacious family room with wrap-around windows offering a stunning view for your morning coffees and evening sunsets. Quiet street, central to award-winning PV Peninsula High School and Silver Spur Elementary, and shopping centers. Attached two car garage. A/C, heat, double-pane windows, original refinished hardwood floors, interior freshly painted, and cleaned. Appliances included, owner pays for gardener. Tenant pays water, trash, utilities. No Pets