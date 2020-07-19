All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
26410 Grayslake Road

Location

26410 Grayslake Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
This delightful home with an attractive curb appeal is located in desirable Silver Spur area. It's conveniently located within a short distance of outstanding Palos Verdes schools, the Peninsula Center, Mall, library, restaurants, banks, and many other services. The house features four bedrooms, 2 and a half remodeled bathrooms, remodeled gourmet kitchen with center island and granite counter tops, dining and living area with joined fireplace and 2 sliding doors to the beautiful and extremely private back yard with fire pit and fruit trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

