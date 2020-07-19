26410 Grayslake Road

Amenities

This delightful home with an attractive curb appeal is located in desirable Silver Spur area. It's conveniently located within a short distance of outstanding Palos Verdes schools, the Peninsula Center, Mall, library, restaurants, banks, and many other services. The house features four bedrooms, 2 and a half remodeled bathrooms, remodeled gourmet kitchen with center island and granite counter tops, dining and living area with joined fireplace and 2 sliding doors to the beautiful and extremely private back yard with fire pit and fruit trees.