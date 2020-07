Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cozy and clean on a large cul-de-sac lot with coastline view! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath was recently refurbished with new paint, refinished hardwood floors throughout main living and bedrooms, new tile floors in kitchen, bath and laundry, and new landscaping with timed sprinkler system. Large living room opens to rear patio and yard with canyon and ocean views, perfect for enjoying outdoor play and awesome sunsets. Don't hesitate - this won't last!