2447 Daladier Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room on-site laundry pool table hot tub

Incredible views, both day and night are offered from this furnished or unfurnished Executive gated home located at the end of this beautiful & serene cul-de-sac street. Close proximity to schools, freeways, shopping, beaches & parks. Enjoyed on the main level are 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, a living room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, laundry room & remodeled eat in chef's kitchen with new granite counters, new cabinetry, and new stainless steel appliances. Further benefits are offered on the lower level such as the game room with pool table & new flooring, a family room w/ direct access to the backyard & a second remodeled gourmet kitchen which features a granite island & counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new tile flooring & a fireplace. Two additional bedrooms & 2 baths complete the lower level. An added feature is the balcony on the main level that traverses the length of the house to take advantage of the views. The house is also equipped with air conditioning, outdoor spa, fire pit, night time automatic lighting, remote access capabilities, electronic front driveway gate & state of the art German made solar panels (generates power in the daytime & sells excess back to the power company) for possible elimination of an electric bill. Sit & relax in the meditation garden with soothing sounds of the water fountain or take a walk on the trails at the back of the property. The house is also equipped with solar hot water panels to help with the cost of hot water.