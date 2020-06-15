All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:39 PM

2319 Colt Road

2319 Colt Road · (310) 293-9906
Location

2319 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3197 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss this gorgeous home in the Miraleste area of Rancho Palos Verdes. The features include bamboo flooring in living room and sun room, recessed lighting. Family room opens to a large deck offering harbor and city views. Stainless steel kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, includes Kitchen Aid Appliances: refrigerator, microwave, warming drawer, dish washer, oven, trash compactor, and wine chiller. The master bedroom has a beautiful walk-in closet. Sun room opens to the private backyard flanked with tropical fruit trees apple, guava, avocado, lime and almonds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Colt Road have any available units?
2319 Colt Road has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 Colt Road have?
Some of 2319 Colt Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Colt Road currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Colt Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Colt Road pet-friendly?
No, 2319 Colt Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 2319 Colt Road offer parking?
No, 2319 Colt Road does not offer parking.
Does 2319 Colt Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Colt Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Colt Road have a pool?
No, 2319 Colt Road does not have a pool.
Does 2319 Colt Road have accessible units?
No, 2319 Colt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Colt Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2319 Colt Road has units with dishwashers.
