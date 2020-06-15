2319 Colt Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Don't miss this gorgeous home in the Miraleste area of Rancho Palos Verdes. The features include bamboo flooring in living room and sun room, recessed lighting. Family room opens to a large deck offering harbor and city views. Stainless steel kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, includes Kitchen Aid Appliances: refrigerator, microwave, warming drawer, dish washer, oven, trash compactor, and wine chiller. The master bedroom has a beautiful walk-in closet. Sun room opens to the private backyard flanked with tropical fruit trees apple, guava, avocado, lime and almonds.