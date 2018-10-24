21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Upscale Beachfront Corporate Housing in a Palos Verdes Estate



Need a spacious and modern space to make your home while on business in Los Angeles. This Palos Verdes Estate furnished home is only 20 minutes from Los Angeles International Airport and offers access to the entire city within minutes. This home is located in a coastal town surrounded by an upscale residential community overlooking the beauty of the Pacific Ocean. The home is only five minutes from Trump National Golf Club and less than three miles from Terranea Resort, a romantic destination for SoCal wedding celebrations.



This recently remodeled Los Angeles corporate housing has over 2,500 square feet of space. It boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms and comes fully furnished. The CHBO Certified home offers included parking, a washer and dryer in the unit, high-speed wireless Internet, and a balcony overlooking the ocean.



The home is located in one of the safest areas of the state and the house goes above and beyond to keep you secure. A smart key panel offers access into the house, while a 24-hour professional monitoring system watches over the house. There are motion sensors, window sensors, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and a smart doorbell for your use during your stay.



The Palos Verdes Estate furnished home is Mediterranean style and has three different levels. The lower level has three bedrooms and four bathrooms along with a special exit. One of the bedrooms also includes a sliding door to access the backyard.



On the middle level of the home, you will find the main entrance. There is a guest room, a fully equipped kitchen with a dining room, and a full bathroom. Another sliding door out into the yard is located in the dining room.



The upper level of this Los Angeles corporate housing has the master bedroom, master bathroom, and a living room. There is a fireplace in the living room and most rooms offer amazing views of the ocean. An attached deck is accessible from the ma