Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes

21186 Palos Verdes Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

21186 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Upscale Beachfront Corporate Housing in a Palos Verdes Estate

Need a spacious and modern space to make your home while on business in Los Angeles. This Palos Verdes Estate furnished home is only 20 minutes from Los Angeles International Airport and offers access to the entire city within minutes. This home is located in a coastal town surrounded by an upscale residential community overlooking the beauty of the Pacific Ocean. The home is only five minutes from Trump National Golf Club and less than three miles from Terranea Resort, a romantic destination for SoCal wedding celebrations.

This recently remodeled Los Angeles corporate housing has over 2,500 square feet of space. It boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms and comes fully furnished. The CHBO Certified home offers included parking, a washer and dryer in the unit, high-speed wireless Internet, and a balcony overlooking the ocean.

The home is located in one of the safest areas of the state and the house goes above and beyond to keep you secure. A smart key panel offers access into the house, while a 24-hour professional monitoring system watches over the house. There are motion sensors, window sensors, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and a smart doorbell for your use during your stay.

The Palos Verdes Estate furnished home is Mediterranean style and has three different levels. The lower level has three bedrooms and four bathrooms along with a special exit. One of the bedrooms also includes a sliding door to access the backyard.

On the middle level of the home, you will find the main entrance. There is a guest room, a fully equipped kitchen with a dining room, and a full bathroom. Another sliding door out into the yard is located in the dining room.

The upper level of this Los Angeles corporate housing has the master bedroom, master bathroom, and a living room. There is a fireplace in the living room and most rooms offer amazing views of the ocean. An attached deck is accessible from the ma

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes have any available units?
21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes have?
Some of 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes currently offering any rent specials?
21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes pet-friendly?
No, 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes offer parking?
Yes, 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes offers parking.
Does 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes have a pool?
No, 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes does not have a pool.
Does 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes have accessible units?
No, 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes does not have accessible units.
Does 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes have units with dishwashers?
No, 21186 Palos Verdes Drive Wes does not have units with dishwashers.

