Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

2112 Velez Drive

2112 Velez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Velez Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
media room
Great RPV family home with large enclosed yard. Palos Verdes Schools!Quiet, tree lined neighborhood. Walking distance to stores, market, movie theater and gym. Views of harbor/city from inside and outside. Family room and large living room. Large dining room. Remodeled master bath with jacuzzi tub. New dishwasher, new electrical. Drought resistance landscaping in front yard. Partially furnished.
Flexible terms 6 month min. up to one year. No smoking , no pets. Owner pays trash and gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Velez Drive have any available units?
2112 Velez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Velez Drive have?
Some of 2112 Velez Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Velez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Velez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Velez Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Velez Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 2112 Velez Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Velez Drive offers parking.
Does 2112 Velez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Velez Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Velez Drive have a pool?
No, 2112 Velez Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Velez Drive have accessible units?
No, 2112 Velez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Velez Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Velez Drive has units with dishwashers.

