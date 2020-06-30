2112 Velez Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished oven range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking media room

Great RPV family home with large enclosed yard. Palos Verdes Schools!Quiet, tree lined neighborhood. Walking distance to stores, market, movie theater and gym. Views of harbor/city from inside and outside. Family room and large living room. Large dining room. Remodeled master bath with jacuzzi tub. New dishwasher, new electrical. Drought resistance landscaping in front yard. Partially furnished.

Flexible terms 6 month min. up to one year. No smoking , no pets. Owner pays trash and gardener.