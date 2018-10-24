2105 Ronsard Road

Amenities

Enjoy the gorgeous city view. This single story home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. 1470 sq.ft Living space. Brand new kitchen open to the family room with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting & New tile flooring. Bright and spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Tastefully remodeled baths rooms. New carpet. Inside laundry room with large storage cabinet. Large Covered patio/sun room expands your seating area. 2 Car garage. Close to shopping area and fwys