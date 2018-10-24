All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
2105 Ronsard Road
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

2105 Ronsard Road

2105 Ronsard Road · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Ronsard Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy the gorgeous city view. This single story home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. 1470 sq.ft Living space. Brand new kitchen open to the family room with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting & New tile flooring. Bright and spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Tastefully remodeled baths rooms. New carpet. Inside laundry room with large storage cabinet. Large Covered patio/sun room expands your seating area. 2 Car garage. Close to shopping area and fwys

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Ronsard Road have any available units?
2105 Ronsard Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Ronsard Road have?
Some of 2105 Ronsard Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Ronsard Road currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Ronsard Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Ronsard Road pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Ronsard Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 2105 Ronsard Road offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Ronsard Road offers parking.
Does 2105 Ronsard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Ronsard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Ronsard Road have a pool?
No, 2105 Ronsard Road does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Ronsard Road have accessible units?
No, 2105 Ronsard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Ronsard Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Ronsard Road does not have units with dishwashers.
