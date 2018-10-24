2034 Jaybrook Drive

Amenities

Nicely remodeled & Move-in ready Single-Family Home situated on a serene Tree-lined street with city and ocean views and a large park-like backyard. This home has great city and harbor views with a charming curb appeal which features an open floor plan. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers hardwood floors throughout and opens to the backyard through over sized sliding glass doors. The gourmet Kitchen boasts warm Maple cabinets, Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances and travertine floors. The kitchen opens to large size Family Room with a cozy fireplace and sliding doors leading out to large patio & grassy yard perfect for entertaining. The bedrooms boast hardwood floors, dual pained windows and remodeled bathrooms feature designer tile showers & tile floors. This lovely home also offers dual pained windows, Plantation shutters, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, crown moldings, custom paint, Central Air conditioning and Heating. Wonderful Palos Verdes Schools and convenient location to parks, schools and shopping makes this home a great place to call HOME!