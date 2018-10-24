All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2034 Jaybrook Drive
2034 Jaybrook Drive

2034 Jaybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

2034 Jaybrook Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely remodeled & Move-in ready Single-Family Home situated on a serene Tree-lined street with city and ocean views and a large park-like backyard. This home has great city and harbor views with a charming curb appeal which features an open floor plan. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers hardwood floors throughout and opens to the backyard through over sized sliding glass doors. The gourmet Kitchen boasts warm Maple cabinets, Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances and travertine floors. The kitchen opens to large size Family Room with a cozy fireplace and sliding doors leading out to large patio & grassy yard perfect for entertaining. The bedrooms boast hardwood floors, dual pained windows and remodeled bathrooms feature designer tile showers & tile floors. This lovely home also offers dual pained windows, Plantation shutters, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, crown moldings, custom paint, Central Air conditioning and Heating. Wonderful Palos Verdes Schools and convenient location to parks, schools and shopping makes this home a great place to call HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 Jaybrook Drive have any available units?
2034 Jaybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 Jaybrook Drive have?
Some of 2034 Jaybrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 Jaybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Jaybrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Jaybrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2034 Jaybrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 2034 Jaybrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2034 Jaybrook Drive offers parking.
Does 2034 Jaybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 Jaybrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Jaybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 2034 Jaybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Jaybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2034 Jaybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Jaybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 Jaybrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
