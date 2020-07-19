All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 18 Avenida De Camelia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
18 Avenida De Camelia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18 Avenida De Camelia

18 Avenida De Camelia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

18 Avenida De Camelia, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!! Stunning home with unobstructed views from Los Angeles to Catalina! Home is completely updated.
Dream kitchen with three ovens and three dishwashers, granite counter tops and room for informal dining. Huge master suite
with fireplace and his/hers walk-in closets and private bathroom with extra large shower and tub. Formal living room and family
room on the main floor. Downstairs there are three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, family room, and utility/workshop room.
Laundry room with washer and dryer included. There is a balcony with retractable awning off of kitchen and family room with
balcony and spiral stairs down to the pool area and yard. The pool has a deep end with a diving board and there is patio furniture
for your enjoyment. In addition to the pool/patio area, the yard has a large grassy area and producing fruit trees. Gated
community. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Avenida De Camelia have any available units?
18 Avenida De Camelia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Avenida De Camelia have?
Some of 18 Avenida De Camelia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Avenida De Camelia currently offering any rent specials?
18 Avenida De Camelia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Avenida De Camelia pet-friendly?
No, 18 Avenida De Camelia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 18 Avenida De Camelia offer parking?
No, 18 Avenida De Camelia does not offer parking.
Does 18 Avenida De Camelia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Avenida De Camelia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Avenida De Camelia have a pool?
Yes, 18 Avenida De Camelia has a pool.
Does 18 Avenida De Camelia have accessible units?
No, 18 Avenida De Camelia does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Avenida De Camelia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Avenida De Camelia has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles