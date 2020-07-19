18 Avenida De Camelia

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!! Stunning home with unobstructed views from Los Angeles to Catalina! Home is completely updated.

Dream kitchen with three ovens and three dishwashers, granite counter tops and room for informal dining. Huge master suite

with fireplace and his/hers walk-in closets and private bathroom with extra large shower and tub. Formal living room and family

room on the main floor. Downstairs there are three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, family room, and utility/workshop room.

Laundry room with washer and dryer included. There is a balcony with retractable awning off of kitchen and family room with

balcony and spiral stairs down to the pool area and yard. The pool has a deep end with a diving board and there is patio furniture

for your enjoyment. In addition to the pool/patio area, the yard has a large grassy area and producing fruit trees. Gated

community. Must see to appreciate.