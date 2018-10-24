All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

12 Packet Road

12 Packet Road · No Longer Available
Location

12 Packet Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Lovely Street in a quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping center, amazing restaurants, Trumps golf course, and Trails.
Home is in Totally Private setting, gated fence, grassy back & side yard for entertainment and the kids play. Large drive way in addition to 2 car garages for plenty of parking.
Main home:single level 3 bed room and 2 bath family. In addition, the private unit above the garage:2 bed room,and 1 bath, spacious & extended living area, perfect for guest or in-law.
Plenty sliding doors with natural light through every single spacious room. Kitchen comes with fridge stove, garbage disposal, refrigerator,dishwasher, washer & dryer. A decorative fire place in LR /FR for great entertaining.
Pets(Dog & Cat) OK, No Water Furniture! Tenant to pay for utilities, and gardener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Packet Road have any available units?
12 Packet Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Packet Road have?
Some of 12 Packet Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Packet Road currently offering any rent specials?
12 Packet Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Packet Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Packet Road is pet friendly.
Does 12 Packet Road offer parking?
Yes, 12 Packet Road offers parking.
Does 12 Packet Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Packet Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Packet Road have a pool?
No, 12 Packet Road does not have a pool.
Does 12 Packet Road have accessible units?
No, 12 Packet Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Packet Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Packet Road has units with dishwashers.
