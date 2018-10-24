12 Packet Road

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Lovely Street in a quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping center, amazing restaurants, Trumps golf course, and Trails.

Home is in Totally Private setting, gated fence, grassy back & side yard for entertainment and the kids play. Large drive way in addition to 2 car garages for plenty of parking.

Main home:single level 3 bed room and 2 bath family. In addition, the private unit above the garage:2 bed room,and 1 bath, spacious & extended living area, perfect for guest or in-law.

Plenty sliding doors with natural light through every single spacious room. Kitchen comes with fridge stove, garbage disposal, refrigerator,dishwasher, washer & dryer. A decorative fire place in LR /FR for great entertaining.

Pets(Dog & Cat) OK, No Water Furniture! Tenant to pay for utilities, and gardener