All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 108 Spindrift Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
108 Spindrift Drive
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:36 PM

108 Spindrift Drive

108 Spindrift Drive · (310) 941-7246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

108 Spindrift Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1669 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
For Lease!!! Beach living in Luxury! Spectacular modernized beach bungalow in the private and gated beach community of Portuguese Bend Beach Club. Live large and enjoy endless amounts of panoramic sunsets and beach life all in a place called home. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home includes a wonderful touch of design and lifestyle. The Kitchen is graced with top quality Viking appliances, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and a farmhouse sink all to the soothing ease of ocean views. The cozy master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and relaxing ensuite with tub and rain shower. The living room offers timeless views and comfort and the romantic option a fireplace bestows. The secluded backyard is wonderfully terraced with a Jacuzzi Hot Tub, peaceful eating area, Garden, and sun lounge. The house graces heated floors throughout and there is also a large ocean view stone deck above the garage with automated touch button awnings which is perfect for grand entertaining. This is a must see opportunity and will not last. The lease includes private beach membership privileges and the use of bbq fire pits, paddle tennis courts, beach volleyball, playground, and much much more. Sunscreen is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Spindrift Drive have any available units?
108 Spindrift Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Spindrift Drive have?
Some of 108 Spindrift Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Spindrift Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Spindrift Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Spindrift Drive pet-friendly?
No, 108 Spindrift Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 108 Spindrift Drive offer parking?
Yes, 108 Spindrift Drive does offer parking.
Does 108 Spindrift Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Spindrift Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Spindrift Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Spindrift Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Spindrift Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Spindrift Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Spindrift Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Spindrift Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 108 Spindrift Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity