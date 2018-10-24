108 Spindrift Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets playground tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking playground bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

For Lease!!! Beach living in Luxury! Spectacular modernized beach bungalow in the private and gated beach community of Portuguese Bend Beach Club. Live large and enjoy endless amounts of panoramic sunsets and beach life all in a place called home. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home includes a wonderful touch of design and lifestyle. The Kitchen is graced with top quality Viking appliances, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and a farmhouse sink all to the soothing ease of ocean views. The cozy master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and relaxing ensuite with tub and rain shower. The living room offers timeless views and comfort and the romantic option a fireplace bestows. The secluded backyard is wonderfully terraced with a Jacuzzi Hot Tub, peaceful eating area, Garden, and sun lounge. The house graces heated floors throughout and there is also a large ocean view stone deck above the garage with automated touch button awnings which is perfect for grand entertaining. This is a must see opportunity and will not last. The lease includes private beach membership privileges and the use of bbq fire pits, paddle tennis courts, beach volleyball, playground, and much much more. Sunscreen is not included.