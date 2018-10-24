All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
1031 Calle Stellare

1031 Calle Stellare
Location

1031 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Possibly the best location in the complex. This is a beautifully appointed 2 bed 2.5 bath plus office with sweeping city lights, ocean and mountain views. Approximately 2332 sqft built new in 2016. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Elevator, large 2 car attached garage, air conditioning, unique covered large deck with fireplace and fantastic panoramic views. Spacious master with views, walk in closets and large master bath. This unit is loaded with many custom upgrades. Common area has manicured walking trails, bocce ball, fire-pit, clubhouse, gym, spa and dog park. This is a gated 55+ community high on a hill in Rancho Palos Verdes. Close proximity to great restaurants, Bristol farms and the Peninsula shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 Calle Stellare have any available units?
1031 Calle Stellare doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 Calle Stellare have?
Some of 1031 Calle Stellare's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 Calle Stellare currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Calle Stellare is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Calle Stellare pet-friendly?
Yes, 1031 Calle Stellare is pet friendly.
Does 1031 Calle Stellare offer parking?
Yes, 1031 Calle Stellare offers parking.
Does 1031 Calle Stellare have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 Calle Stellare does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Calle Stellare have a pool?
No, 1031 Calle Stellare does not have a pool.
Does 1031 Calle Stellare have accessible units?
No, 1031 Calle Stellare does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Calle Stellare have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1031 Calle Stellare has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
