1031 Calle Stellare

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking garage hot tub

Possibly the best location in the complex. This is a beautifully appointed 2 bed 2.5 bath plus office with sweeping city lights, ocean and mountain views. Approximately 2332 sqft built new in 2016. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Elevator, large 2 car attached garage, air conditioning, unique covered large deck with fireplace and fantastic panoramic views. Spacious master with views, walk in closets and large master bath. This unit is loaded with many custom upgrades. Common area has manicured walking trails, bocce ball, fire-pit, clubhouse, gym, spa and dog park. This is a gated 55+ community high on a hill in Rancho Palos Verdes. Close proximity to great restaurants, Bristol farms and the Peninsula shopping center.