Apartment List
/
CA
/
rancho mirage
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:58 AM

161 Apartments for rent in Rancho Mirage, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Desert Island Country Club
1 Unit Available
900 Island Drive
900 Island Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2871 sqft
Luxury Rental . Penthouse living with panoramic views! 24 hr guard gated community walk to The S . 3 BR/ 3 BA with third being used as a den/sitting room. Formal living room with fireplace, family room, eat in kitchen, interior laundry.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
3 La Cerra Circle
3 La Cerra Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1320 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath 1320 sq. ft. Located on the 9th fairway in a nice cul-de-sac close to the main entrance. Pool just one unit away and just a block away from the clubhouse. Open floor plan with great natural light and courtyard entry.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Estates at Rancho Mirage
1 Unit Available
12 Pristina Court
12 Pristina Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1848 sqft
Lease this wonderful property and enjoy a superior Location! Be in the middle of Rancho Mirage/Palm Desert. And have peace and quiet on the last street of a secluded neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
195 Desert Lakes Drive
195 Desert Lakes Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2465 sqft
Available May 1 , 2020 . A lovely Turnkey Furnished Lake Mirage Racquet Club Condo . Close to shopping and Eisenhower Hospital . Large upgraded home with high ceiling. Great room . 2 Bedrooms plus Den .

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Legacy
1 Unit Available
253 Loch Lomond Road
253 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2452 sqft
SPECTACULAR LUXURY HOME BEHIND THE GATES OF MISSION HILLS CC - 3 BR + Den (can be 4th BR) includes DETACHED huge beautifully appointed CASITA on the Gary Player Course, 17th hole, private pool/spa, Fire Pit, Bocce Ball Court, Outdoor

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
29 Juan Carlos Drive
29 Juan Carlos Street, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1270 sqft
Available for the 2021 season. Recently remodeled including all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new carpeting in both bedrooms, and new laminate wood flooring in living areas.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Tuscany
1 Unit Available
195 Via San Lucia
195 Via San Lucia, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1971 sqft
FOR LEASE. Huge green belts and elegant fountain at the roundabout greet you after entering this secure electronic gate guarded community. Tuscany is truly a desirable 'Gem in the Desert' landscape.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
69630 Antonia Way
69630 Antonia Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
Great Rancho Mirage Resort Rental! Here is the perfect two bedroom, two bathroom condo with 2 patios (rear patio is private!) and a 2 car garage. This quaint community is gated with pools, spas and tennis courts.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
7 Palma Drive
7 Palma Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo located in Sunrise Country Club with beautiful Mountain Views! Available to RENT from May 5th to October 25th.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
21 Via Bella
21 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2331 sqft
Beautiful, turn-key furnished home in the gated community of Mira Vista at Mission Hills. This former model home sits on one of the most premier lots, taking advantage of million door views from both inside and out.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Vista Mirage
1 Unit Available
15 Vista Mirage Way
15 Vista Mirage Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2307 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mediterranean Marvel! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Rancho Mirage! Incredibly comfortable fit for royalty.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
420 Forest Hills Drive
420 Forest Hills Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1535 sqft
This lovely vacation home is located in one of the most requested communities, Mission Hills County Club, Rancho Mirage. This spacious Condo is beautifully decorated in light southwest colors throughout and has many amenities.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
22 Pebble Beach Drive
22 Pebble Beach Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1620 sqft
Mission Hills East! Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo newly painted and all new furnishings with 1620 Sq Ft of living area. The outside view of the pool and the golf fairway is amazing.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club
1 Unit Available
73 Marbella Drive
73 Marabella Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1621 sqft
SEASONAL Great location on this beautifully improved 3br condo! Golf course and lake views off the large patio. Newer kitchen complimented by various upgrades and furnishings.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
10 Birkdale Circle
10 Birkdale Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2549 sqft
Welcome to Stoneridge Estates where 45 homes are tucked away on their own private road in MHCC. This furnished Contemporary home has many upgrades with gorgeous views of the San Jacinto Mountains. There are 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
825 Inverness Drive
825 Inverness Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1756 sqft
This is a southwest facing condo with a back patio that provides gorgeous mountain and golf course views. The property is located off the 13th fairway looking across to the 14th green of the famous Dinah Shore golf course.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Victoria Falls
1 Unit Available
1 Elizabeth Court
1 Elizabeth Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3332 sqft
Beautiful home that has numerous personal touches to make your vacation convenient and relaxing. Enjoy your winter vacation and the outdoors on this amazing patio setting.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
43 La Ronda Drive
43 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
854 sqft
Turnkey furnished,spectacular views, VERY CLEAN 1 BR, 1.5 Ba in very desireable Sunrise C.C. Lovely neutral colors, tasteful furnishings throughout. Sofa bed in living area. 1 car garage w/storage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
936 Inverness Drive
936 Inverness Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2227 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath on the Arnold Palmer Course at Mission Hills Country Club. Large spacious patio looking out on to the golf course with BBQ grill and plenty of seating for entertaining.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club
1 Unit Available
83 Durango
83 Durango Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1621 sqft
Seasonal lease only !! Super remodeled end unit with terrific views on to the mountains and fairways.This country club has so much to offer:golf, tennis, pools, pickle ball club-house, gym and an unbeliveble social life.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Springs Country Club
1 Unit Available
71330 Kaye Ballard Lane
71330 Kaye Ballard Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1555 sqft
Heart of Rancho Mirage. 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home with gorgeous mountain views and privacy. Master bedroom is on opposite end of guest wing. Soaring, vaulted wood ceiling in living room with fireplace. Light, neutral decor.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
125 Lake Shore Drive
125 Lake Shore Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1947 sqft
Pricing varies; see pic for seasonal pricing. Next available: 7/1/2020.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Springs Country Club
1 Unit Available
11 Wake Forest Court
11 Wake Forest Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2561 sqft
$34K for full season (NOV-APR); JUN-OCT = $3.5K per month; NOV & MAY = $5K; DEC & APR = $5.5K;JAN-MAR $6K; Peaceful setting on an open greenbelt with nice West Mountain views near a community pool with private secure patios.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
34795 Mission Hills Drive
34795 Mission Hills Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2666 sqft
GOLF-COURSE VIEW at centrally-located, well-known Mission Hills Country Club. Fabulous Outdoor Living under a Covered Patio overlooking the Fairway of Hole Number One on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rancho Mirage, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rancho Mirage renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Rancho Mirage 1 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Mirage 3 BedroomsRancho Mirage Apartments with Balcony
Rancho Mirage Apartments with GarageRancho Mirage Apartments with GymRancho Mirage Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRancho Mirage Apartments with ParkingRancho Mirage Apartments with Pool
Rancho Mirage Apartments with Washer-DryerRancho Mirage Dog Friendly ApartmentsRancho Mirage Furnished ApartmentsRancho Mirage Luxury PlacesRancho Mirage Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
San Bernardino Valley College