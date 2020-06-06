83 Durango

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Seasonal lease only !! Super remodeled end unit with terrific views on to the mountains and fairways.This country club has so much to offer:golf, tennis, pools, pickle ball club-house, gym and an unbeliveble social life. The unit has an open floor plan concept. The host is always included. The large livingroom with a cozy fireplae includes the dining room as well. Great suround sound music.system, TV in all bedrooms, small office with WiFi, 2 car garage and plenty of driveway parking. The patio is south facing and is the best view for our desert sunsets and dinners al fresco. For shopping this is the best location. In the middle of our desert. 5 minutes to the mall, 5 minutes to the River and all the restaurants, 5 minutes to El Paseo.