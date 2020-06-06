All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:50 AM

83 Durango

83 Durango Circle · (760) 541-4803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

83 Durango Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1621 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Seasonal lease only !! Super remodeled end unit with terrific views on to the mountains and fairways.This country club has so much to offer:golf, tennis, pools, pickle ball club-house, gym and an unbeliveble social life. The unit has an open floor plan concept. The host is always included. The large livingroom with a cozy fireplae includes the dining room as well. Great suround sound music.system, TV in all bedrooms, small office with WiFi, 2 car garage and plenty of driveway parking. The patio is south facing and is the best view for our desert sunsets and dinners al fresco. For shopping this is the best location. In the middle of our desert. 5 minutes to the mall, 5 minutes to the River and all the restaurants, 5 minutes to El Paseo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Durango have any available units?
83 Durango has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 Durango have?
Some of 83 Durango's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Durango currently offering any rent specials?
83 Durango isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Durango pet-friendly?
No, 83 Durango is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 83 Durango offer parking?
Yes, 83 Durango does offer parking.
Does 83 Durango have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Durango does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Durango have a pool?
Yes, 83 Durango has a pool.
Does 83 Durango have accessible units?
No, 83 Durango does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Durango have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Durango does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Durango have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Durango does not have units with air conditioning.
