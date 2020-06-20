Amenities

70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 Available 08/01/20 Rancho Mirage, Upgraded 1 bedroom with 2 CAR GARAGE AND ALL APPLIANCES! - This is a great unit in the Highly Desirable boutique community of Small Mountain. Pools, Spa's and tennis courts PLUS a 2 car garage! Freshly upgraded with appliances, carpet and paint! Private patio and close to everything! This one is bound to go quickly! Call for more information and showing.



Requirements:

Must make 3 times the amount of the rent in Gross Verifiable Income;

No felonies, Evictions or Bk's in the past 3 years;

Minimum credit score of 620



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3778032)