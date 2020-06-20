All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25

70100 Mirage Cove Drive · (760) 324-9999 ext. 1194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70100 Mirage Cove Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 Available 08/01/20 Rancho Mirage, Upgraded 1 bedroom with 2 CAR GARAGE AND ALL APPLIANCES! - This is a great unit in the Highly Desirable boutique community of Small Mountain. Pools, Spa's and tennis courts PLUS a 2 car garage! Freshly upgraded with appliances, carpet and paint! Private patio and close to everything! This one is bound to go quickly! Call for more information and showing.

Requirements:
Must make 3 times the amount of the rent in Gross Verifiable Income;
No felonies, Evictions or Bk's in the past 3 years;
Minimum credit score of 620

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3778032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 have any available units?
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 have?
Some of 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 currently offering any rent specials?
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 pet-friendly?
No, 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 offer parking?
Yes, 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 does offer parking.
Does 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 have a pool?
Yes, 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 has a pool.
Does 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 have accessible units?
No, 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 does not have accessible units.
Does 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 have units with dishwashers?
No, 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 have units with air conditioning?
No, 70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 does not have units with air conditioning.
