28 Pebble Beach Drive

Outstanding property in Mission Hills East. Upgraded to the nines, with gorgeous north facing mountain and fairway views. Property features to include, beautiful furnishings, private pool and Jacuzzi, granite counter tops in the kitchen, gorgeous travertine flooring, high ceilings, fabulous walk in showers, and once again fantastic north facing fairway and mountain views! Located near some of the desert's best golf, and shopping, this fabulous property is definitely one not to miss. Available 2019 - 20 season