All apartments in Poway
Find more places like Willow Creek Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
Willow Creek Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:59 PM

Willow Creek Apartments

13546 Hilleary Place · (858) 239-0497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$1,744

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 150 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,218

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,256

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 153 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,358

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willow Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
Tucked away in a nice residential neighborhood in the heart of charming "Old Poway", Willow Creek Apartment Homes offers the finest in relaxed town and country living. Our One and Two-bedroom apartments for rent in Poway, CA, offer the best charming features and great amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have Poway's most sought-after apartment homes. There is something for everyone at Willow Creek. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. It starts with an interior that features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large patio/balcony, & abundant closet space. For our resident convenience, we offer a fitness center, Wi-Fi in common area, pool, and covered parking. Live near Old Poway at Willow Creek. Our apartments are ideally located for accessing life's daily necessities. Commute to work or school with ease, grabbing your morning coffee at one of the many delightful restaurants nearby. Want to know ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 1 pet maximum
rent: $50 per month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 15 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willow Creek Apartments have any available units?
Willow Creek Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,744 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Willow Creek Apartments have?
Some of Willow Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willow Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Willow Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willow Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Willow Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Willow Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Willow Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Willow Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Willow Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Willow Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Willow Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Willow Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Willow Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Willow Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Willow Creek Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Willow Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Willow Creek Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Willow Creek Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity