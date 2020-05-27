958 N. Gordon Street

Amenities

Spacious home with a huge yard with mature fruit trees - FOR QUICKEST RESPONSE, PLEASE EMAIL ME!!!



This 3 bedroom/ 1 bath 1243 sq. ft. home in a great neighborhood features:

* Spacious backyard with mature fruit trees

* Large bedrooms

* Clean interior with fresh neutral paint

* Large living area

* Dining area

* Kitchen

* Separate laundry room

* Two car garage

* Gated front and back yard

* No AC/central air

* Central heat



UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water and Internet

No Smoking allowed in this property

Dogs may be accepted upon approval. Provide a photo.



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Advent Property Management (Cal BRE Lic #01448692)

Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham

Email: inlandempireadvent@gmail.com

Phone: 909 296 5558 FOR QUICK RESPONSE, PLEASE EMAIL ME



TO APPLY:

http://adventmgmt.com



No Cats Allowed



