Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

958 N. Gordon Street

958 North Gordon Street · No Longer Available
Location

958 North Gordon Street, Pomona, CA 91768

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious home with a huge yard with mature fruit trees - FOR QUICKEST RESPONSE, PLEASE EMAIL ME!!!

This 3 bedroom/ 1 bath 1243 sq. ft. home in a great neighborhood features:
* Spacious backyard with mature fruit trees
* Large bedrooms
* Clean interior with fresh neutral paint
* Large living area
* Dining area
* Kitchen
* Separate laundry room
* Two car garage
* Gated front and back yard
* No AC/central air
* Central heat

UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water and Internet
No Smoking allowed in this property
Dogs may be accepted upon approval. Provide a photo.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management (Cal BRE Lic #01448692)
Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham
Email: inlandempireadvent@gmail.com
Phone: 909 296 5558 FOR QUICK RESPONSE, PLEASE EMAIL ME

TO APPLY:
http://adventmgmt.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4917094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 958 N. Gordon Street have any available units?
958 N. Gordon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 958 N. Gordon Street have?
Some of 958 N. Gordon Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 958 N. Gordon Street currently offering any rent specials?
958 N. Gordon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 N. Gordon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 958 N. Gordon Street is pet friendly.
Does 958 N. Gordon Street offer parking?
Yes, 958 N. Gordon Street offers parking.
Does 958 N. Gordon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 958 N. Gordon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 N. Gordon Street have a pool?
No, 958 N. Gordon Street does not have a pool.
Does 958 N. Gordon Street have accessible units?
No, 958 N. Gordon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 958 N. Gordon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 958 N. Gordon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 958 N. Gordon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 958 N. Gordon Street has units with air conditioning.
