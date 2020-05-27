958 N. Gordon Street

Amenities
Spacious home with a huge yard with mature fruit trees - FOR QUICKEST RESPONSE, PLEASE EMAIL ME!!!
This 3 bedroom/ 1 bath 1243 sq. ft. home in a great neighborhood features:
* Spacious backyard with mature fruit trees
* Large bedrooms
* Clean interior with fresh neutral paint
* Large living area
* Dining area
* Kitchen
* Separate laundry room
* Two car garage
* Gated front and back yard
* No AC/central air
* Central heat
UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water and Internet
No Smoking allowed in this property
Dogs may be accepted upon approval. Provide a photo.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management (Cal BRE Lic #01448692)
Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham
Email: inlandempireadvent@gmail.com
Phone: 909 296 5558 FOR QUICK RESPONSE, PLEASE EMAIL ME
TO APPLY:
http://adventmgmt.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4917094)