/
Pomona, CA
/
92 Country Mile Road
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:46 PM

92 Country Mile Road

92 Country Mile Road · No Longer Available
Location

92 Country Mile Road, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom + Loft/Office condo in Phillips Ranch with private laundry and garage parking! Phillips Ranch is near the cities of Pomona, Diamond Bar, and Chino Hills. Pride of ownership condo has new vinyl plank wood flooring, baseboards, and fresh paint throughout.Kitchen has been renovated and includes granite counters, new faucet, new stainless steel stove/oven, and new stainless steel microwave. Both downstairs bedrooms have on suite bathrooms so its like dual masters. Main master bath has granite counter tops and new faucet/sink. Hall bath has new vanity, new lighting, and newer toilet. Upstairs loft/office will make a good office, guestroom, or smaller bedroom. Loft/office has half bath and private closet. Dramatic vaulted celings, private laundry hookups, garage parking for one car in shared garage and 1 car in space. Condo has central AC and heat. Owner pays water, gas,trash, and sewer. Occupant pays electricity, owner pays HOA dues, trash, and water. occupant will have access to pool. Condo is within Diamond Ranch High School district. No Pet policy is strictly enforced,no exception requests please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Country Mile Road have any available units?
92 Country Mile Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 92 Country Mile Road have?
Some of 92 Country Mile Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Country Mile Road currently offering any rent specials?
92 Country Mile Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Country Mile Road pet-friendly?
No, 92 Country Mile Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 92 Country Mile Road offer parking?
Yes, 92 Country Mile Road offers parking.
Does 92 Country Mile Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Country Mile Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Country Mile Road have a pool?
Yes, 92 Country Mile Road has a pool.
Does 92 Country Mile Road have accessible units?
No, 92 Country Mile Road does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Country Mile Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 Country Mile Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Country Mile Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92 Country Mile Road has units with air conditioning.
