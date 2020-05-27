92 Country Mile Road

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom + Loft/Office condo in Phillips Ranch with private laundry and garage parking! Phillips Ranch is near the cities of Pomona, Diamond Bar, and Chino Hills. Pride of ownership condo has new vinyl plank wood flooring, baseboards, and fresh paint throughout.Kitchen has been renovated and includes granite counters, new faucet, new stainless steel stove/oven, and new stainless steel microwave. Both downstairs bedrooms have on suite bathrooms so its like dual masters. Main master bath has granite counter tops and new faucet/sink. Hall bath has new vanity, new lighting, and newer toilet. Upstairs loft/office will make a good office, guestroom, or smaller bedroom. Loft/office has half bath and private closet. Dramatic vaulted celings, private laundry hookups, garage parking for one car in shared garage and 1 car in space. Condo has central AC and heat. Owner pays water, gas,trash, and sewer. Occupant pays electricity, owner pays HOA dues, trash, and water. occupant will have access to pool. Condo is within Diamond Ranch High School district. No Pet policy is strictly enforced,no exception requests please.