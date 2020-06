Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very Nice 4 Bedroom Home for Rent In Pomona! - This very nice well kept 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is ready to move in. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping centers, and schools. Home has 2 car attached garage, driveway for two cars, fenced in the front yard great for small kids or even your pets. Please feel free to contact us at HelpMeRentals.com or call 909-236-5401 for further information.



(RLNE3434225)