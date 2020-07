Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**OPEN HOUSE 10/5 3:30** Perfectly situated corner property with hardwood flooring, new carpet, newer paint, updated kitchen, spacious living room with hardwood floors, large front yard, shared laundry and close to the 10 freeway, shopping, schools, transportation and more. This is a no pets/no smoking home. Note, tenant to pay an additional $100 towards utilities (this is in addition to the monthly rent). Call us today to schedule a viewing.