59 Country Mile Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

**** Call or text Kevin (909) 996-6851 for showings *****

The property is a downstairs unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Brand new wood flooring, granite kitchen counter tops and updated bathrooms....The master bedroom features it's own full bathroom, plenty of closet space, a pocket door closure from the bedroom for extra privacy. The master also has a slider that leads out to the beautiful garden area, and on the opposite end of the unit you have a nice patio for those summer BBQs or just plain relaxing. There's a living room, dining area, and kitchen. The unit has Central Air and heating. One space of a two car garage is included. It's walking distance to WinCo's shopping center, Walmart, Banks, Eateries and much more. Must see for yourself Hurry UP! Won't last long.