Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

520 E. Alvarado st.

520 East Alvarado Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 East Alvarado Street, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a vintage one story, 3 bed/1.25 bath house located in the historic area of Pomona. This charming home includes a 1 car detached garage, fenced-in rear yard, dining room, laundry hook ups, and the gardener is included. Close to Western University and Cal Poly Pomona. No appliances are included and tenants are responsible to pay all utilities. No pets please. DRE 01038838

Please drive by 1st before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

Two most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income

Income of approximately 3 times of the rent

$40 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years of age and over

1 separate application for each adult applicant

Copies of IDs and SS# for each applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 E. Alvarado st. have any available units?
520 E. Alvarado st. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 520 E. Alvarado st. currently offering any rent specials?
520 E. Alvarado st. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 E. Alvarado st. pet-friendly?
No, 520 E. Alvarado st. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 520 E. Alvarado st. offer parking?
Yes, 520 E. Alvarado st. offers parking.
Does 520 E. Alvarado st. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 E. Alvarado st. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 E. Alvarado st. have a pool?
No, 520 E. Alvarado st. does not have a pool.
Does 520 E. Alvarado st. have accessible units?
No, 520 E. Alvarado st. does not have accessible units.
Does 520 E. Alvarado st. have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 E. Alvarado st. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 E. Alvarado st. have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 E. Alvarado st. does not have units with air conditioning.

