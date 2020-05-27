520 E. Alvarado st.

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a vintage one story, 3 bed/1.25 bath house located in the historic area of Pomona. This charming home includes a 1 car detached garage, fenced-in rear yard, dining room, laundry hook ups, and the gardener is included. Close to Western University and Cal Poly Pomona. No appliances are included and tenants are responsible to pay all utilities. No pets please. DRE 01038838



Please drive by 1st before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:



Two most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income



Income of approximately 3 times of the rent



$40 credit check fee for each applicant 18 years of age and over



1 separate application for each adult applicant



Copies of IDs and SS# for each applicant