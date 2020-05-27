5 San Pablo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This Philips Ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2-Car garage. As you enter the open, spacious floor plan with high ceilings, you are welcomed into the living room and dining area with fireplace. The kitchen sliding door opens to a very beautiful backyard. The spacious loft offers an entertainment center that you can enjoy it with your family and friends. Upstairs features Master suite that offers a spacious layout and master bathroom which has a tub shower, and his and her sinks. The private backyard with a SPA that you can enjoy your summer time with the family. Move-in ready!