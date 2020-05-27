All apartments in Pomona
5 San Pablo Court
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

5 San Pablo Court

5 San Pablo Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 San Pablo Court, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This Philips Ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2-Car garage. As you enter the open, spacious floor plan with high ceilings, you are welcomed into the living room and dining area with fireplace. The kitchen sliding door opens to a very beautiful backyard. The spacious loft offers an entertainment center that you can enjoy it with your family and friends. Upstairs features Master suite that offers a spacious layout and master bathroom which has a tub shower, and his and her sinks. The private backyard with a SPA that you can enjoy your summer time with the family. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 San Pablo Court have any available units?
5 San Pablo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 5 San Pablo Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 San Pablo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 San Pablo Court pet-friendly?
No, 5 San Pablo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 5 San Pablo Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 San Pablo Court offers parking.
Does 5 San Pablo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 San Pablo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 San Pablo Court have a pool?
No, 5 San Pablo Court does not have a pool.
Does 5 San Pablo Court have accessible units?
No, 5 San Pablo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 San Pablo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 San Pablo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 San Pablo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 San Pablo Court does not have units with air conditioning.

